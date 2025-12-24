Latest

Lace up, Dubai! A Feel-Good Run With A Powerful Purpose Is Coming Your Way

Hera Shabbir
By

The Cancer Run 2026 presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is taking over Dubai Festival City on Saturday, 7 February 2026, bringing the community together to move, support, and spread awareness about the many types of cancer.

Whether you’re running for yourself, a loved one, or simply to show solidarity, this is one event that truly runs on heart!

Open to all ages and genders, the Cancer Run invites everyone , from junior runners to seasoned athletes,  to take part in distances ranging from 1KM to 10KM!

It’s not about speed, it’s about showing up, standing together, and encouraging the importance of regular screening and early detection.

Expect an uplifting atmosphere, stunning views at Dubai Festival City, and a meaningful morning that starts bright and early at 6:00 AM. Gather your friends, family, colleagues, and kids because every step counts, and every runner makes a difference.

Early bird registration is NOW open, but spots are limited!!!

Registration closes on 7th February at 6:29 AM.
The last date for cancellation and category change is 31st January.

Bonus: Use the code LOVINDXB25 to get 25% OFF your registration,  because doing good should come with perks!

Run for awareness. Run for support. Run for hope.

Check out all the important details below!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, 7 February 2026

  • Location: Dubai Festival City, Dubai

Run Categories

  • 1km: Families & children

  • 3km: Beginners & casual runners

  • 5km: Fitness enthusiasts

  • 10km: Competitive runners

On-Route Support

  • Hydration stations available along all routes

  • Full medical support provided

Registration

  • Fee: AED 50 (Children), AED 75 (Adults)

  • Platform: Premier Online

  • Deadline: 4 days prior to race day

  • Note: Limited slots available

Cash Prizes (Competitive Categories)

  • 10KM – Male & Female:

    • 1st: AED 2,000

    • 2nd: AED 1,500

    • 3rd: AED 1,000

  • 5KM – Male & Female:

    • 1st: AED 1,500

    • 2nd: AED 1,000

    • 3rd: AED 750

  • All finishers receive medals

Register now and be part of something bigger! 

Post Views: 1,047
Sponsored Logo
Visit Cancer Run UAE 's Official Website
Cancer Run UAE On Instagram

Shopping

See more

More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service