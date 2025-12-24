Lace up, Dubai! A Feel-Good Run With A Powerful Purpose Is Coming Your Way

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
The Cancer Run 2026 presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is taking over Dubai Festival City on Saturday, 7 February 2026, bringing the community together to move, support, and spread awareness about the many types of cancer.
Whether you’re running for yourself, a loved one, or simply to show solidarity, this is one event that truly runs on heart!
It’s not about speed, it’s about showing up, standing together, and encouraging the importance of regular screening and early detection.
Expect an uplifting atmosphere, stunning views at Dubai Festival City, and a meaningful morning that starts bright and early at 6:00 AM. Gather your friends, family, colleagues, and kids because every step counts, and every runner makes a difference.
Registration closes on 7th February at 6:29 AM.
The last date for cancellation and category change is 31st January.
Run for awareness. Run for support. Run for hope.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, 7 February 2026
Location: Dubai Festival City, Dubai
Run Categories
1km: Families & children
3km: Beginners & casual runners
5km: Fitness enthusiasts
10km: Competitive runners
On-Route Support
Hydration stations available along all routes
Full medical support provided
Registration
Fee: AED 50 (Children), AED 75 (Adults)
Platform: Premier Online
Deadline: 4 days prior to race day
Note: Limited slots available
Cash Prizes (Competitive Categories)
10KM – Male & Female:
1st: AED 2,000
2nd: AED 1,500
3rd: AED 1,000
5KM – Male & Female:
1st: AED 1,500
2nd: AED 1,000
3rd: AED 750
All finishers receive medals
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
