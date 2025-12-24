Lace up, Dubai! A Feel-Good Run With A Powerful Purpose Is Coming Your Way

The Cancer Run 2026 presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is taking over Dubai Festival City on Saturday, 7 February 2026, bringing the community together to move, support, and spread awareness about the many types of cancer.

Whether you’re running for yourself, a loved one, or simply to show solidarity, this is one event that truly runs on heart!

Open to all ages and genders, the Cancer Run invites everyone , from junior runners to seasoned athletes, to take part in distances ranging from 1KM to 10KM!

It’s not about speed, it’s about showing up, standing together, and encouraging the importance of regular screening and early detection.

Expect an uplifting atmosphere, stunning views at Dubai Festival City, and a meaningful morning that starts bright and early at 6:00 AM. Gather your friends, family, colleagues, and kids because every step counts, and every runner makes a difference.

Early bird registration is NOW open, but spots are limited!!!

Registration closes on 7th February at 6:29 AM.

The last date for cancellation and category change is 31st January.

Bonus: Use the code LOVINDXB25 to get 25% OFF your registration, because doing good should come with perks!

Run for awareness. Run for support. Run for hope.

Check out all the important details below!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 7 February 2026

Location: Dubai Festival City, Dubai

Run Categories

1km: Families & children

3km: Beginners & casual runners

5km: Fitness enthusiasts

10km: Competitive runners

On-Route Support

Hydration stations available along all routes

Full medical support provided

Registration

Fee: AED 50 (Children), AED 75 (Adults)

Platform: Premier Online

Deadline: 4 days prior to race day

Note: Limited slots available

Cash Prizes (Competitive Categories)

10KM – Male & Female: 1st: AED 2,000 2nd: AED 1,500 3rd: AED 1,000

5KM – Male & Female: 1st: AED 1,500 2nd: AED 1,000 3rd: AED 750

All finishers receive medals

Register now and be part of something bigger!