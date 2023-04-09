EXPLAINED: The Little Delivery Robots Going Around Town

So you’ve been seeing little boxes moving about town? You’re not crazy, those are little delivery robots!

The Dubai Future Foundation is working on an on-demand delivery robot that is intended to “revolutionise the world of delivery”

The robot is still under testing, and has been going around Meadows 2.

.@DubaiFuture is testing their latest on-demand delivery robot, in Meadows 2 in #Dubai to revolutionize the world of delivery. @lyveglobal pic.twitter.com/Bv33b11qRK — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 9, 2023

The new delivery robots are intended to be cost-effective, eco friendly and safer

The robot is capable of picking up your goods and delivering them safely too!

