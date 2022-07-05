Hajj Pilgrims Have To Quarantine For 7 Days After Arriving In Abu Dhabi

Pilgrims returning to Abu Dhabi from Hajj have to quarantine at home for 7 days. They also have to take a mandatory COVID PCR test on the 4th day after their arrival.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority released the new protocols for Hajj pilgrims yesterday

Pilgrims will be required to stay home for a week after their arrival. Passengers returning from Hajj will have the option to take a PCR test at the airport but it is mandatory for those with COVID symptoms. On the 4th day of their arrival, all pilgrims will have to take a PCR test or after they experience COVID symptoms. Pilgrims will receive a green pass on their Al Hosn application only after they receive a negative PCR result. Anyone with flu symptoms will have to head to a health center and quarantine if they’re infected with the flu. UAE authorities can adopt any additional preventive measures as they see fit. All Hajj pilgrims must have a green pass on their Al Hosn app before leaving the UAE.

Pilgrims leaving the UAE for Hajj have to have a green pass on their Al Hosn app before travelling. It is mandatory for all passengers to take a PCR test before their flight.