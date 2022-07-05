Latest
Hajj Pilgrims Have To Quarantine For 7 Days After Arriving In Abu Dhabi
Pilgrims returning to Abu Dhabi from Hajj have to quarantine at home for 7 days. They also have to take a mandatory COVID PCR test on the 4th day after their arrival.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority released the new protocols for Hajj pilgrims yesterday
- Pilgrims will be required to stay home for a week after their arrival.
- Passengers returning from Hajj will have the option to take a PCR test at the airport but it is mandatory for those with COVID symptoms.
- On the 4th day of their arrival, all pilgrims will have to take a PCR test or after they experience COVID symptoms.
- Pilgrims will receive a green pass on their Al Hosn application only after they receive a negative PCR result.
- Anyone with flu symptoms will have to head to a health center and quarantine if they’re infected with the flu.
- UAE authorities can adopt any additional preventive measures as they see fit.
- All Hajj pilgrims must have a green pass on their Al Hosn app before leaving the UAE.
#NCEMA: Today, we are announcing the approved post-pilgrimage precautionary measures.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/Oc7ZKUwVtV
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 4, 2022
Pilgrims leaving the UAE for Hajj have to have a green pass on their Al Hosn app before travelling. It is mandatory for all passengers to take a PCR test before their flight.