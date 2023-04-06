Here’s Why Living At The Top Of The Burj Khalifa Means You Would Break Your Fast 3 Minutes Later

Would you extend your fast by 3 minutes? At what cost?

Perhaps you would, for the tallest building in the world!

Living at the Burj Khalifa means you would break your fast a few minutes later, depending on which floor you live

The reason being quite simple…the visibility of the sun.

According to Dubai cleric Mohammed al-Qubaisi, residents living above the 80th floor have to wait 2 additional minutes to break their fast

In the statement made back in 2011, he also added that those living above the 150th floor must wait three extra minutes.

The reason? These floors can still see the sun for longer, and fasting during the Holy Month is expected to last until Sunset, whenever that occurs for you! Although people are coming up with loopholes on social media!

The fatwa has Scientific back up too- just ask famed Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson!

He mentioned that on the tallest building in the world, “High-floor dwellers see beyond the ground-level horizon, farther along Earth’s curvature.”

So there you have it, a small delay for the best view!

The longest fasting hours in the world for 2023 is 18 hours, which happens in Nuuk, Greenland

The shortest fasting period is 12 hours, and it happens in Christchurch, New Zealand.

In the UAE, we fast for 14 hours a day.

