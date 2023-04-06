Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy Anything From Illegal Street Vendors In Dubai

Since the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, many people have taken it upon themselves to sell products on the street and from vehicles. Many illegal street vendors were spotted operating in labour-gathering areas and near their residences.

Dubai Police’s Infiltrators Control Department have been working to crack down on street vendors illegally selling fruits and vegetables.

88 illegal street vendors in Dubai have been arrested since the beginning of Ramadan

Dubai Police urged the public not to purchase food from illegal street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads

Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, the Director of the Infiltrators Control Department urged the public not to purchase food products from these illegal street vendors but to rely on licensed establishments to meet their food needs.

You may think there is no harm in purchasing these items but you will not know the origin of the food item, its expiry date, and whether it has undergone proper quality control checks.

The public is encouraged to report any violations to the competent authorities, as it would help prevent negative behaviours and maintain public safety.

