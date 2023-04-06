Dubai’s Giant Ferris Wheel ‘Ain Dubai’ Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice 

Dubai’s Ain Dubai, the giant wheel that towers above the stunning Bluewaters Island, has hit a snag

The attraction has been closed since March 2022, and visitors eagerly awaiting its reopening will have to wait a little longer. In an update, Ain Dubai announced that the maintenance works taking place on the world’s tallest Ferris wheel are still ongoing, and the reopening date is yet to be set.

It seems like the Ain Dubai team is taking their maintenance work seriously, as they continue to rigorously work on enhancing the experience for visitors. So, for now, thrill-seekers from around the world will have to hold on to their seats a little longer.

While the closure may be a bummer for those who had been planning to experience the Ain Dubai, the good news is that once it reopens, there will be new and exciting offers in store. The team is committed to offering visitors an experience unlike any other, and they are pulling out all the stops to ensure that once the giant wheel starts turning again, it will be bigger and better than ever.

The Ain Dubai is a stunning landmark that stands at a whopping 250 meters, and offers breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf. It’s no wonder that it quickly became one of the most popular tourist attractions in the region…

But, as they say, good things come to those who wait, and in this case, a little more patience will pay off

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Eid Al Fitr Announced Astronomically In The UAE

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.