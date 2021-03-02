1,000 People From Around The World To Get Dubai Long Term Visas Interesting long term visa updates! Individuals in the creative fields are invited to apply for a cultural visa, which is valid for 10 years, a move that enhances Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent, and a preferred cultural destination, according to Dubai Media. The announcement is a collab between Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and GDRFA, the initiative began back in 2019 and in total, almost 120 cultural vias have been distributed. Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to grant cultural long term visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world

.@DubaiCulture and Arts Authority to grant cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world, with 120 cultural visa applicants having already met the eligibility criteria https://t.co/1LDLzsZO0G pic.twitter.com/rSLHwYe8lb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2021

The cultural long term visas were created to entice people in creative fields to move to Dubai Is this you? If you live abroad and you are talented in creative fields of literature, culture, fine arts, performing arts, and design, as well as those in the heritage, history and knowledge-related sectors as well as intellectual and creative industries, are encouraged to apply. There is a set of criteria that you must meet in order to receive the visa, including a pledge you must make to contribute 36 hours of community service to the UAE (in a creative capacity) The first initiative of its kind in the world, the cultural visa was launched in 2019 by the Ruler of Dubai

Read Next: There Will Be No Ramadan Tents In Dubai This Year Ramadan Tents will not be permitted to run in Dubai this year… authorities confirmed today. The department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities announced today that no Ramadan tent permits will be allowed this year in line with the government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This move will effectually curb large gatherings and the opportunity for groups of people to ignore social distancing rules throughout the Holy Month. This means the tradition of mosques dishing out free meals for workers will not be able to take place, however, local organisations CAN collaborate with charities and in special circumstances, they will be granted licenses by the IACAD.

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone