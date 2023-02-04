Planning A Trip To The UK? UAE Residents Can Now Get A Visa In Only 2 Weeks

UAE peeps know that the early bird gets the worm and usually apply well in advance if they’re planning to travel to Europe and USA

Butttt if you’re planning a British holiday, then you are in luck!

According Arabian Business, the visa waiting time for travel to the UK is slashed to 15 days. Earlier, due to increased demand, the processing time was well over 7 weeks.

Before the travel hype created by the pandemic, the fifteen days waiting period was standard. Many residents are relieved to hear that the waiting period is now back to normal.

Go ahead, plan your big British vacation!

via GIPHY