The Top 10 Dream Jobs In The UAE

Shock, horror! ‘Fluencer is NOT numbero uno!

Shout out to the data analysts at Remitly who trawled through 12 months of search data to determine what the most searched-for jobs are in every country around the world, and the results are surprising.

Remitly is an online remittance service based in Seattle, and they analyzed the following search term in each country, ‘how to be an…’ to figure out which job people covet most!

The most searched dream jobs in the UAE are as follows…

This is the summary of the most searched for jobs from around the world

And a colour coded snap of the top dream job based by country

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The Top 10 Dream Jobs For UAE Residents

Read next: Top 10 Best Karak Spots In The UAE