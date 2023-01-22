Top 10 Best Karak Spots In The UAE

Weather like this and no Karak in your hand? Blasphemy!

The staple drink of choice in the UAE is this steaming hot cup of deliciousness, brewed to perfection by experienced professionals with calculated water-to-milk ratios

Besides the taste, what adds the most flavour to a Karak is the love with which it is poured out for you.

We know this list can never capture all the spots, but if you feel particularly upset about a missing spot, please reach out to us!

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?

Finalists were selected from all across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across the UAE please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

Cue the drum roll…

10. Relax near the beach with Karak & Rigag

Karak Saffron, Karak Ginger, Karak…you choose, they’ve got it all!

This cute spot in Mamzar is perfect to sit down over karak with your loved ones and discuss everything under the sun.

9. Sample one of the oldest Karaks in Dubai at Modern Cafeteria

One sip of the drink that built this nation?

Embrace history at Modern Cafeteria in Hor Al Anz, also famous for their omelette rolls, sandwiches and bun maska!

Where? Hor Al Anz, Deira

8. A taste of Kerala with Aaramam Restaurant

One sip of that samovar tea to make you go “Ente Saare!”

This is a classic spot that all your Karama friends would already have indoctrinated into you, and if they haven’t…disown, immediately! Don’t miss out on their flakey soft parottas (the best of the best) too!

Where? Karama, Oud Metha

7. Savour all things Emirati at Al Fanar

This spot is the epitome of authentic Emirati.

Treat yourself to a lavish Emirati meal, they’ve got all the works- machboos, jesheed,margougat, nashef, everything! And end the feat with a steaming cup of karak or gahwa and some fluffy but crunchy logaimat- the dream!

6. Satwa’s true gem… Koukh Al Shay

Now this one is a no-brainer! This little hole in the wall has kept years of Dubai city explorers refreshed with their Karaks and Oman chips rolls. To go stand there and sip as you chat with your friends at night is a quintessential Dubai vibe.

Where? Al Satwa

5. Tea and burgers at Tea Break Cafe

This one is Abu Dhabi’s fav hangout spot!

Tea + Burger! That’s their concept. Their homemade recipe burgers with homemade bread are a must-try!

Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Khorfakkan

4. A quick pit stop at Bait Al Shay

M4 gang where you at?!

Bait Al Shay is yet another hole-in-the-wall cafe that’s forever surrounded by people with a high demand for their Karaks, You’ll see their signature cups around the streets well before you get there…just incase you get lost!

Where? Al Qous: 04 2965244 | Muhaisinah 04 2234998 | Al Warqa 04 3995418

3. Enjoy real tea and real conversations at Project Chaiwala

A lot of you reached out with this suggestion. Project Chaiwala is the perfect place to head when you want to sip back and relax with some great vibes.

Dubai: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 68 | Dubai Media City Building 7 Al Sufouh | Ibn Battuta- Egypt Cluster

Sharjah: University City opposite Carrefour City, Centre Al Zahia

2. All the way from London to Dubai with Chaiiwala

Voted ‘International brand of the year’ by the Arab Franchise Awards, this spot has received some glowing recommendations! Make sure you hit this spot if you’re looking to go beyond just a karak because they have quite a few snaccies to keep your Karak company.

Where? Dubai Hills Mall

1. The OG tea spot: Filli Cafe

If you haven’t been to Filli yet…are you new here?

Started by Rafih Filli as a tiny cafe in 1991, today Filli Cafe is synonymous with great Karak and more! They also serve a mean Zafrani chai. They have branches all across the country and it’s warmth and love all served in a cup.

Stores across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah (Al Majaz and Nahda), Ajman Corniche…and Dubai has wayyy too many branches to count, just find the nearest one!