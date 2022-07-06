Public Parking Will Be FREE For 4 Days During The Eid Al Adha Holiday In Dubai

We’re slowly but surely approaching the Eid holiday – a much-needed vacation for the hardworking community in Dubai! But that also means that public parking in Dubai will be FREE for 4 days during the Eid weekend, according to RTA.

Public parking will be free from Friday, July 8 till Monday, July 11

This does not include multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will resume as normal on July 9.

