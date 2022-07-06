Latest
Public Parking Will Be FREE For 4 Days During The Eid Al Adha Holiday In Dubai
We’re slowly but surely approaching the Eid holiday – a much-needed vacation for the hardworking community in Dubai! But that also means that public parking in Dubai will be FREE for 4 days during the Eid weekend, according to RTA.
Public parking will be free from Friday, July 8 till Monday, July 11
This does not include multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will resume as normal on July 9.
#RTA announced the business hours of all its services during the Eid Al Adha holiday, including customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, #DubaiMetro and Tram.https://t.co/peHx4klDVF pic.twitter.com/z0jRRSUdtf
— RTA (@rta_dubai) July 6, 2022
Dubai Metro and public buses will also have slightly different schedules during the Eid holiday
The Metro’s Red and Green Lines will operate on July 8 and 9 from 5am – 1am. On July 10, the metro will run from 8am – 1am. As for July 11, the metro will run from 5am – 1am.
The Tram will operate on July 8, 9 and 11 from 6am – 1 am and from 9am – 1am on July 10.
Bus stations will operate on July 8 from 5am to 12:30am and July 9 and 10 from 6am to 1am.
