Public Parking Will Be FREE For 4 Days During The Eid Al Adha Holiday In Dubai

We’re slowly but surely approaching the Eid holiday – a much-needed vacation for the hardworking community in Dubai! But that also means that public parking in Dubai will be FREE for 4 days during the Eid weekend, according to RTA.

Public parking will be free from Friday, July 8 till Monday, July 11

This does not include multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will resume as normal on July 9.

Dubai Metro and public buses will also have slightly different schedules during the Eid holiday

The Metro’s Red and Green Lines will operate on July 8 and 9 from 5am – 1am. On July 10, the metro will run from 8am – 1am. As for July 11, the metro will run from 5am – 1am.

The Tram will operate on July 8, 9 and 11 from 6am – 1 am and from 9am – 1am on July 10.

Bus stations will operate on July 8 from 5am to 12:30am and July 9 and 10 from 6am to 1am.

For more info on other public transportation timings, click here!

