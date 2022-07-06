27 Activities To Make Your Eid Celebrations More Fun!

If you aren’t able to travel this Eid, DON’T WORRY! There are lots of locations to enjoy a break closer to home. We’ve got an Eid retreat for EVERY situation, whether it’s a family trip, a romantic break, an all-inclusive holiday with the homies, or you’re a fan of fireworks. YOU’RE WELCOME!

Here’s a list of fun activities for you and your loved ones to indulge in:

27. Head out to Dubai Festival City – the spot that always has something SPECIAL during Eid every year

The Dubai Festival City will host amazing water, light, and laser extravaganzas. Arrive at 8 p.m. or earlier to grab a good place to witness the spectacular sight of the sky lighting up!

26. Enjoy the view of the LIT fireworks at Dubai Fountain in Dubai Mall

Every year, one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions has something extra to offer during Eid. This year will most likely be no different.

25. Head towards Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to make your Eid TRULY memorable

If you reside in Abu Dhabi, you should visit Yas Island and take in their daily display at the Yas Bay waterfront! If that isn’t feasible, head to Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Maryah Island, and Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed, where fireworks will be let off on a daily basis.

24. Avail a long-term staycation with mind-blowing deals at Form Hotel, Al Jaddaf

Pack your luggage and enjoy a relaxing staycation with the fam at the Form Hotel! Take a refreshing swim in the hotel’s rooftop pool while admiring the spectacular scenery of Dubai Creek and the historical Al Jaddaf. What else could you ask for?😍

Location: Al Jaddaf Street, Dubai

Price: Starting at AED 4500 for 30 nights

Website: To reserve, email reservations@form-hotel.com, call +971 4 317 9000, or visit their website

23. Get ready for a SUPERB musical talent with Saudi singer Rabeh Sager

From Ala Kefak to Sabrien and Anta Malek, the pop star will sing his most popular songs LIVE that will get you on your feet!

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Price: Tickets start from AED 195

Date: 11 July (Doors open at 7:30 PM)

Website: For more info, visit this link

22. Catch the One and ONLY Uncle Waffles LIVE at VICE Dubai

You can’t miss this! House Of Yanos Events is bringing a special guest to Vice Dubai: UNCLE WAFFLES🔥🔥

Location: VICE Dubai

Price: AED 150 AED

Date: 7 July

Website: To buy tickets, please visit this site

21. Enjoy your weekend getaway with the fam at Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai

The Tamani Marina Hotel is hosting an exciting offer for UAE families to have a special Eid celebration this year! Guests may select from two staycation packages: AED 999 for a two-bedroom stay for two people and two children, or AED 1999 for a three-bedroom stay for four adults and two children, all of which include a set menu for lunch or dinner at Café Society.

Location: King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Marina

Website: For reservations at Tamani Marina Hotel, email sales@tamanimarina.ae or call +971 4 318 3888

20. Head out to RollDXB to recreate the FAN-FAV supernatural series while rollerblading

In the mood to experience 1980s worldwide popular American science fiction horror drama vibes? Head out to RollDXB for a memorable Eid special evening that will provide the experience of the entire series!🛹👩🏻‍🦰👾 Skate your heart out, you don’t want to miss it!

Location: Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City – Port Rashid, Dubai

Price: Early Bird Tickets: AED 95 for 90 minutes (6 PM-11 PM). Regular prices start from AED 100.

Website: For bookings, please visit this website

19. Enjoy COMPLIMENTARY desserts at Art of Dum

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Art of Dum will provide all guests with a complimentary Kesar Da Phirni with the purchase of any biryani from the menu. The location re-creates the allure of old clay pots and tandoors with simple, nomadic tastes, creating an experience in which you may absorb culture while enjoying the Indian cuisine.

Location: Al Karama/Al Barsha/Discovery Garden/Dubai Studio City

Date: 9th July (11 AM – 12 AM)

Website: To know more about the restaurant, please visit this website

18. Stay at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai with their EPIC Eid packages

Want a resort that combines mythical Thai with Arabian adventures? Then Centara Mirage Beach Resort is the perfect place for you! While parents enjoy all the fun activities, like couple treatments, youngsters will be kept entertained through a variety of interests, such as waterparks and rope climbing courses.

Location: Deira Islands – Front – Dubai

Price: Package starting from AED 2000

Website: To book your stay at Centara Mirage Beach Resort, visit their website

17. Enjoy LIVE entertainment at Bombay Bungalow, JBR

In the mood for a fun live entertainment vibe with dazzling iconic views of Dubai? Say less, Bombay Bungalow is the right dining hotspot for you! The venue will greet guests with a delectably designed cuisine, where you can expect to enjoy a combination of traditional and contemporary delicacies brought straight to your table while you enjoy a traditional Eid experience.

Location: The Beach Mall, in JBR Walk – Dubai

Date: Live Entertainment on Wednesday and Friday (8 PM – 11 PM)

Website: For more info, visit this website

16. Avail Eid-special packages at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Bur Dubai

Do you feel like having a leisure staycation? Then Kris Kin has you covered! Not only does it offer a fantastic view of the Dubai skyline, but it also provides a free shuttle service to La Mer Beach and Dubai Mall! TAKE MY MONEYY 💸

Location: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Opp Burjuman Center, Bur Dubai

Price: 33% discount this Eid Al Adha on the best available room rates

Website: For more information to avail this offer, visit this website

15. Enjoy MORE complimentary desserts at China Bistro

Did someone say a complimentary dessert? 🤤 To celebrate Eid Al Adha, China Bistro, the prestigious Pan Asian restaurant, will be offering free-of-charge yummy junkies at all outlets on the minimum order of AED 50 on dine-in and delivery.

Location: Al Karama/Al Barsha/Discovery Garden/Dubai Studio City

Date: 9th July (11 AM – 12 AM)

Website: For direct booking, please visit this website

14. Entertain the little ones with Dubai Summer Surprises

DSS is the ideal time to rediscover the city and take advantage of a jam-packed schedule of shopping, eating, hotel stays, and leisure activities for 10 weeks of family enjoyment summer. The event will also provide attendees with several chances to win spectacular prizes through a range of raffles, as well as special deals in time for Eid Al Adha. FUNN! 😍

Website: The full calendar of events will be announced ahead of the festival on this website

13. Satisfy your Biryani cravings at India Bistro

You can never go wrong with biryani platters! For Eid Al Adha, India Bistro has created a special biryani plate for AED 79 at both locations in Dubai and Sharjah. Not only will you get to enjoy the menu, but you will also dine in an exquisite new-age setting, where modern displays match the flavors and traditions of India.

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre/Bahwan Tower – King Faisal Road (Sharjah)

Date: From July 9th till July 12th (11 AM – 12 AM)

Website: For direct booking, please visit this link

12. Dance your HEART out at Epitome, Aloft Creek

Epitome, the first fully licensed vegan and vegetarian restaurant and nightclub, will be offering a live music performance with the one and only International DJ Nitish Gulyani! Not only that, but guests will also enjoy a complimentary dessert per person. Can it get any better?😍

Location: Level 4, Aloft Dubai Creek Hotel – Dubai

Date: From July 9th till July 12th (7 PM – 11 PM)

Website: For reservations, kindly contact 054 705 8750 or 054 705 3870

11. Head out to La Cantine du Faubourg for PROPER Greece VIBES

If you love La Cantine in Dubai, and you’re travelling this eid, then you’re in for a treat! La Cantine du Faubourg Mykonos, the newest hottest fresh destination, is NOW OPEN. The restaurant is devoted to upgrading the hospitality experience across its portfolio, with worldwide and successful unique concepts. LOVE THAT!🔥

Location: Ornos Beach, Mikonos 846 00, Greece

Website: For reservations, click this link

10. Let the master of stand-up comedy Dom Joly entertain you

The long-awaited show by the Lebanese/British-born comedic icon is finally making its way to the UAE. Dom Joly, the master storyteller, takes his fans on a roller-coaster voyage through his life, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

Location: Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Beach

Price: Tickets start from AED 195

Date: 8 July

Website: To buy tickets, visit this website

9. Explore WORLDWIDE cuisines at Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

With Eid Al Adha arriving, the iconic Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island welcomes foodies to explore various cuisines from across the world with its four Market Lunch selections. Arabic, Asian, Indian, and other cuisines will be served over the course of four days. YUMMM!!

Location: Yas Bay – Yas Island – Abu Dhabi

Price: AED 165 per person including soft beverages / AED 275 per person including free-flowing house beverages / AED 75 per child (for children between the ages of 6 to 11) / Free for children under 6 years old

Date: From 9th July till 12th July (1 PM – 4 PM)

Website: For more information or bookings, please call +971 2 208 6900 or email dineatgraphos@hilton.com

8. Avail a ROMANTIC Eid package at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubailand

Want to combine relaxation with romance this Eid? Al Habtoor Polo Resort should be your #1 choice! Couples can enjoy a two-night stay in one of the Deluxe Rooms with a Polo View for AED 1899 per couple, or one of the luxurious Executive Suites for AED 2999 per couple, with the resort’s spectacular romance packages. Guests who take advantage of this remarkable Eid Al Adha deal will also be able to enjoy a gourmet breakfast at Andaluca restaurant, afternoon tea at the Equestrian Lounge from 3 pm until sunset, and much more!

Location: Dubailand

Website: For more info, please visit this site

7. Party people! Head out to Indochine and dance to the most ICONIC tracks

Are you feeling like getting in the spirit of the golden glamour era in Paris? Indochine it is! With its Bistrotheque Saturday Brunch, partygoers may experience a crafted buffet of French-Vietnamese delicacies and fascinating beverages while dancing to the melodies of Abri and his band, who will present a live music experience that will blast your weekend.

Location: Dubai International Financial Centre

Price: AED 295 per person (soft beverages) / AED 440 per person (house beverages) / AED 625 per person (Sparkling)

Date: Saturdays (from 12 PM to 4 PM)

Website: For more info, please visit this link

6. Take a breather and enjoy your vacay at Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Al Wasl

Enjoy your Eid vacation at Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, with its Buranchi menu as it has over 30 dishes to offer. The restaurant is awarded the MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand – a guarantee that you will be offered the highest quality premium ingredients! What are you waiting for? 😍

Location: Dar Wasl Mall – Al Wasl Road, Dubai

Price: AED 238 per person / Kids under 6 years old eat free, and children aged 6 to 12 pay half price.

Date: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (12 PM – 5 PM)

Website: For reservations, please contact reservations@reifkushiyaki.com or 050 235 7071

5. Enjoy Eid by dining in a DELISH buffet at Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos Premium Dubai

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with a spectacular supper buffet of Turkish and fusion-style international cuisine at Turquoise, the hotel’s signature restaurant. How delicious! 🤤

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence – Rixos Premium, Dubai

Price: The Soft Package comes with unlimited soft beverages for AED 205 per person / the Grape Package includes unlimited grape for AED 295 per person, and the Sparkling Package includes unlimited grape and bubbles for AED 325 per person

Website: For more details, please visit this website

4. It’s never too much chocolate! Head out to Godiva Café, Rixos Premium Dubai to get spoilt with junkies🤤

If you’re searching for something delish to eat on this vacay then go no further than Godiva, the Belgian chocolate experts. Enjoy an Afternoon Tea with a Twist by tucking into a delectable assortment of beautiful dipped strawberries, mouth-watering red velvet cappuccino, and receiving a welcoming strawberry mojito refreshment.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence – Rixos Premium, Dubai

Price: AED 155 per person, or AED 245 for two

Website: For more deets, please visit this website

3. Give YUMMY Italian cuisines a try at Via Toledo, Address Beach Resort

You can never go wrong with Italian cuisines! Via Toledo is sure to entice guests with its unusual and luxurious options, such as lightweight pizza with truffle, beluga caviar, 24K gold, and other toppings, all combined with specific wine pairings to round off the experience perfectly. Why not give this soon-to-be-popular place a visit for lunch or dinner during the Eid holidays?

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence, Address Beach Resort – Dubai

Website: For more details, please visit this site

2. JAM out at EKAI, DIFC with their LIVELY entertainment

EKAI, which opened its doors in the DIFC earlier this month, offers the ideal combination of eating and entertainment, with its opulently designed space serving as a premium lounge and an extensive menu featuring Southern French and Mediterranean cuisine. How fun!💃

Location: Dubai International Financial Centre, Daman Tower

Website: To discover their menu, please visit this site

1. Enjoy a LIT Friday at McGettigan’s, JLT Venue playing the HOTTEST melodies

Celebrate like it’s 2019 with a 5-hour brunch at McGettigan’s! Enjoy the festive spirits with radio presenter Jono, superb tracks all day with a DJ and live band, and brunch. RUN, IT’S FOR ONE DAY ONLY! 🏃‍♀️

Location: Next to Bonnington – Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

Price: AED 299 for a three-course meal and unlimited premium drinks

Date: 8th July, (12 PM – 5 PM)

Website: For more deets, visit this link