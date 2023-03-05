RTA Is Initiating A Project To Construct 3 Rest-Stops For Delivery Drivers

The number of Dubai delivery service companies in December 2022 amounted to 2,891, recording a growth rate of 48.3% compared to 2021. Basically, it’s quite a rapidly growing industry. Delivery drivers are literal heroes…

Doing their job during sand storms, rain, soaring heat conditions, literally everything. Having a place to sit and rest during their breaks is vital and RTA has a great idea for this.

RTA called on the UAE business community to bid for constructing 3 rest stops for delivery motorbike drivers in Dubai

#RTA called on the UAE business community to bid for constructing three integrated rest stops for delivery motorbike drivers in the emirate. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/BQgaG6hAzH — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 5, 2023

The project aims to provide basic services for delivery drives, such as maintenance, refuelling, rest areas and restaurants

The stations would be situated in 3 vital locations. The first will be on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza, the second will be at Port Saeed next to Al Muraqabat Street 22, and the third will be at Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 close to Al Manama Street.

By launching this project, RTA aims to make delivery drivers happier by providing the basic services they need such as maintenance, refuelling, rest areas and restaurants. At these facilities, RTA will provide educational material about public safety and quality regulation.

