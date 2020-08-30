Schools In Dubai Are Back In Business And Here’s What Parents Want To Know

Big day for schools in Dubai! Up to 300,000 students across the country are returning to campus for the first time since March and with that, the NCEMA announced strict guidelines to follow. There are protocols in place, so families please bear in mind the following: Only one family member or guardian can do the drop off

There will be allocated entry/exit points at each school

Parents can stay for a max of 10 minutes only

Online meetings encouraged unless urgent

Daily temperature checks, you must be less than 37.5 C

Employees cannot leave during the day, except in emergencies and on return they must completely sterilize their clothing Along with procedures the Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the KHDA answered the most common questions Schools in Dubai are back in business. Here’s what parents want to know.

‘I feel nervous about sending my kids back to school – what can I do ?’

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of @KHDA answers your questions about the new academic year as part of the #AskDXBOfficial initiative launched by @DXBMediaOffice. Q1: I feel nervous about sending my kids back to school – what can I do ? pic.twitter.com/FdFNXL1qEL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

What kind of safety measures will my school implement to keep us safe?

Q2: What kind of safety measures will my school implement to keep us safe?#AskDXBOfficial @KHDA pic.twitter.com/tSAuBTJQ0E — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

Are staff required to present negative COVID-19 test certificates before school reopening ?

Q4: Are staff required to present negative COVID-19 test certificates before school reopening ? #AskDXBOfficial @KHDA pic.twitter.com/fU9bpkPC8x — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

Will the fees be lower if my child continues distance learning ?

Q6: Will the fees be lower if my child continues distance learning ?#AskDXBofficial @KHDA pic.twitter.com/U8SXxB4IVb — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

Can my child continue with distance learning in the new academic year?

Q5: Can my child continue with distance learning in the new academic year? #AskDXBofficial @KHDA pic.twitter.com/QtjO4KLHk2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

As a working parent, how can I manage between my work duties and school requirements ?

Q9: As a working parent, how can I manage between my work duties and school requirements ? #AskDXBOfficial @KHDA pic.twitter.com/cxKMvS95QV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

I’ve miss my friends at school so much!, Will I be able to hug them ?

Q8: I’ve miss my friends at school so much!, Will I be able to hug them ? #AskDXBOfficial @KHDA pic.twitter.com/DdkdHE4RWV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 27, 2020

