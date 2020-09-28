د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Hamdan Is Making The BEST Use Of The Dropping Dubai Temps!

Even else LOVING the feel of a slight breeze?!

Autumn is officially here, the climes are officially dropping, and if the crowds at Kite Beach and Al Qudra this weekend are anything to go by, it’s clear people are choosing outdoor over indoor activity options during COVID times.

And HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince is in the same boat, documenting his latest desert adventure that included a spot of falconry a 4/4 desert drive.

If you haven’t had a chance… take a moment to catch one of the INCREDIBLE sunsets continue to drop down over Dubai every eve this week

The desert adventure included falconry and photography; Falcons represent strength and UAE heritage and royal family members regularly promote the sport

If you have some spare time, and a car to get you out to the desert, there’s no better way to spend an evening than in the fresh open air

World: Piccies of birds and sunsets are overdone. Nothing can wow me anymore.

Fazza:

BRB… Takes up falconry

