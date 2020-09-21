The UAE Summer Officially Ends TODAY

It’s been hot, it’s been humid, and we’ve all become accustomed to that big sweaty mess life, but the end is near, friends!

Today, Monday, September 21 makes the official END of summer in the UAE.

The date was highlighted by the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, who announced Autumn begins tomorrow at 5.31pm. And whether you can feel the temperature slowly starting to cool or not, just know that mother nature IS working in your favour to chill out. Bring on those cooler climes!

When you see autumn for the first time