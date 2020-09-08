Sheikh Khalid Visits The Victims Of The Abu Dhabi Gas Blast

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited those patients who were injured in the incident that took place on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum St in Abu Dhabi last week. He also wished the patients a rapid recovery and directed the Department of Community Development to ensure their full recovery

HH instructed relevant entities in the emirate to review safety and security requirements for buildings’ gas transportation and storage, based on Abu Dhabi’s laws and regulations, and to update them in line with best international practice to ensure the community’s safety — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 8, 2020

Sheikh Khaled also called on relevant authorities in the capital to review safety and security requirements for buildings’ gas transportation and storage