Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Khalid Visits The Victims Of The Abu Dhabi Gas Blast
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited those patients who were injured in the incident that took place on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum St in Abu Dhabi last week.
He also wished the patients a rapid recovery and directed the Department of Community Development to ensure their full recovery
Sheikh Khaled also called on relevant authorities in the capital to review safety and security requirements for buildings’ gas transportation and storage
Residents are being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public
