Suspected Gas Explosion In An Abu Dhabi Food Outlet

The Abu Dhabi Police rushed to an explosion which occurred in a food outlet on Abu Dhabi’s airport road. The explosion was suspected to be caused by gas installations, according to the police.

“A report was received in the operation room this morning about an explosion in a restaurant, and immediately the rapid intervention teams moved to the Al Falah Center in the Emergency Directorate and Public Safety in Abu Dhabi Police, and the teams are currently carrying out their duties in safely evacuating the residents from the building and cordoning off the place to ensure the safety of the public.” Said Abu Dhabi Police.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, the incident happened at an outlet on Rashid bin Saeed Street and minor and medium injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals