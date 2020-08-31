Abu Dhabi
Suspected Gas Explosion In An Abu Dhabi Food Outlet
The Abu Dhabi Police rushed to an explosion which occurred in a food outlet on Abu Dhabi’s airport road. The explosion was suspected to be caused by gas installations, according to the police.
“A report was received in the operation room this morning about an explosion in a restaurant, and immediately the rapid intervention teams moved to the Al Falah Center in the Emergency Directorate and Public Safety in Abu Dhabi Police, and the teams are currently carrying out their duties in safely evacuating the residents from the building and cordoning off the place to ensure the safety of the public.” Said Abu Dhabi Police.
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, the incident happened at an outlet on Rashid bin Saeed Street and minor and medium injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals
View this post on Instagram
. تتعامل فرق التدخل السريع بمديرية الطوارئ والسلامة العامة بشرطة أبوظبي حاليًا مع إنفجار يتوقع انه ناتج عن تمديدات غاز اليوم الأثنين في مطعم ببناية بشارع راشد بن سعيد بأبوظبي أدى الى إصابات بين البسيطة والمتوسطة وتم نقلها الى المستشفي لتلقي العلاج . وكان قد ورد بلاغ إلى غرفة العمليات صباح اليوم بشأن اندلاع انفجار في مطعم وعلى الفور تحركت فرق التدخل السريع بمركز الفلاح بمديرية الطواري والسلامة العامة بشرطه ابوظبي وتباشر حاليا الفرق مهامها في اخلاء السكان بصورة آمنة من البناية وتطويق المكان لضمان سلامة الجمهور . #في_أبوظبي #InAbuDhabi #أبوظبي_أمن_وسلامة #Abudhabi_safe_and_secure #الإمارات #أبوظبي #شرطة_أبوظبي #أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبي #الإعلام_الأمني #UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice #ADPolice_news #security_media