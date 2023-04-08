Spotted: A New Al Baik DRIVE-THRU Restaurant In Dubai!

We’re all winner winner with this chicken dinner!

Al Baik has blessed us all with yet another branch in Dubai, but this time they’ve gone even more convenient…

The Saudi-based fried chicken brand is opening their first drive-thru restaurant in the UAE to make its service faster and easier

They had hinted about the move on their social media page a few hours ago too!

View this post on Instagram

The new branch is located in the Eppco Petrol station at Al Rashidiya, Dubai

According to a statement given to What’s On Dubai, they will open for a soft launch by next week.

This could mean we’re gonna be driving to Al Baik by Eid!

