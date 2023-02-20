The UAE Search And Rescue Teams Concluded Their Operations In Turkey

The Turkish Emergency and Disaster Organisation announced the end of search and rescue operations in the country. The UAE launched a search and rescue mission in Turkey which lasted for 14 days.

During the mission, the team rescued 10 people and recovered 26 bodies from the rubble in Kahramanmaras. The rescue operation was launched as part of Operation Gallant Knight/2 by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The UAE also provided aid to the affected areas in both countries as part of the operation and set up 2 field hospitals

In total, 118 flights carrying 3,375 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and shelter tents were sent to the two countries. Specifically, 76 cargo planes delivered 2,535 tonnes of relief products to Syria, while 42 planes carrying 840 tonnes of aid arrived in Turkey.

The UAE also set up two field hospitals in Turkey to provide medical assistance to the affected people. The first hospital, a 50-bed facility, was opened at Gaziantep Airport. The second field hospital, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital, was established in the Reyhanli district of Hatay.

The UAE has a long history of providing aid and relief to those affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and humanitarian crises worldwide.

