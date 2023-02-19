The UAE Opened A Second Field Hospital In Turkey

The UAE has recently opened the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the Reyhanlı district of Hatay Province, Turkey, as part of its humanitarian aid mission.

The hospital has already started receiving those injured or affected by the recent earthquake that struck the country. It has a capacity of 200 beds, including 20 intensive care beds, two fully-equipped operating rooms, two ICU rooms, a laboratory, and a pharmacy.

This is the second hospital the UAE opened in Turkey

The first hospital the UAE opened in Turkey is the Emirates Relief Field hospital in the İslahiye district of Gaziantep on February 13.

The hospital was set up in just five days and staffed with a team of medical professionals from various specialities

The UAE’s Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence launched Operation “Chivalrous Knight / 2” to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkey, in response to the urgent need to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake that struck the region.

The humanitarian and medical aid provided by the UAE demonstrates the country’s commitment to providing support and relief to those affected by disasters and conflicts, regardless of their location.

