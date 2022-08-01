The UAE’s Meteorology Centre Issued An Alert For Rain Hitting Parts Of The Country

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a code-orange alert for rain hitting some areas today. The code-orange signifies hazardous weather.

The Ministry of Interior is urging residents to comply with the safety guidelines as rain hits “the eastern and western regions of the country.”

UAE residents are urged to stay cautious, drive carefully, stay away from beaches, and avoid fast-moving streams

NCM reported heavy and medium rain over Dubai’s Hatta and some areas in al Dhafra, Fili and Mleiha in Sharjah and Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah

So far, there are 650 volunteers registered in the National Volunteering Platform, helping to remove the floods. The volunteers will continue their efforts until the goal is achieved.

A TikTok by UAE Nation highlighted that summer rain can be caused by Cloud Seeding, a technique that encourages rain, by shooting salt flares into clouds.