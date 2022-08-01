“Why Is It Raining?” Experts Explain Why It Rains In The UAE In Summer

Last week saw unprecedented rain across the UAE. While Dubai avoided torrential rain, the Eastern part of the country was worse affected, with thousands of people displaced from their homes. Authorities are working tirelessly to assess the damage and ensure the safety of the people as a top priority.

But why does it rain in the summer and how is it even happening?

A TikTok by UAE Nation highlighted that summer rain can be caused by Cloud Seeding, a technique that encourages rain, by shooting salt flares into clouds.

The process helps decrease the summer heat wave and increases water security in the UAE

