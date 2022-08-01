د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

“Why Is It Raining?” Experts Explain Why It Rains In The UAE In Summer

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Last week saw unprecedented rain across the UAE. While Dubai avoided torrential rain, the Eastern part of the country was worse affected, with thousands of people displaced from their homes. Authorities are working tirelessly to assess the damage and ensure the safety of the people as a top priority.

But why does it rain in the summer and how is it even happening?

A TikTok by UAE Nation highlighted that summer rain can be caused by Cloud Seeding, a technique that encourages rain, by shooting salt flares into clouds.

The process helps decrease the summer heat wave and increases water security in the UAE

Watch it here:

 

@uae.nation Why Is It Raining in UAE Now? #uaeweather #dubai #rain #clouds #weather #summer #summervibes ♬ original sound – UAE.Nation

Read next: Petrol Prices Have Dropped This August 2022

Read it here

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer