Petrol Prices Have Dropped This August 2022

Last night, residents of the UAE sat in anticipation for the announcement of this month’s fuel prices. To their surprise, UAE residents celebrated the drop of petrol prices this August 2022!

Emarat’s announcement of the petrol prices this August 2022

Emarat announced a decrease of 60 fils per litre of the August’s petrol prices on July 31.

⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

August 2022 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee pic.twitter.com/HhACWarUyz — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) July 31, 2022

Additionally, these were the prices of fuel in July 2022

In comparison to the prices of July, the new fuel prices have dropped by 60 fils per litre

Super in July: AED4.63 vs Super in August: AED4.03

Diesel in July: AED4.76 vs Diesel in August: AED4.14

Special in July: AED4.52 vs Special in August: AED3.92

E-Plus in July: AED4.44 vs E-Plus in August: AED3.84

Read More: “Petrol Prices Hiked Up Again All Over The UAE This July“

Last night, residents of the UAE sat in anticipation for the announcement of this month’s price for petrol. People expected an increase and they were met with confirmation when Emarat made the announcement of the new prices.

Emarat announced an increase of 10% to 15% of petrol prices of July 2022