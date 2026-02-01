This Ball Could Be The Game-Changer You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Training

In a world where ambition can sometimes feel like just a dream, Soheil Var is here to remind us that with the right mindset, anything is possible!

And now, he’s taking that philosophy to the next level with the launch of the 365 Ball, the first football with a mindset behind it.

Soheil Var isn’t your typical football influencer. This Dubai-based athlete went from having zero professional football experience to signing a pro contract within 365 days

But he didn’t stop there. Soheil also went on to build a professional football club in Dubai, all within the same 365-day period. His secret is simple, a laser-focused mindset, consistency, and a whole lot of discipline.

By documenting his journey, Soheil has built a global following of over 2 million people who watch him live his philosophy of turning ambition into reality.

And now, that philosophy has been turned into something you can hold… the 365 Ball!

So, what’s the big deal with this ball?

The 365 Ball represents the idea that with full commitment, one year can change your life.

Think about it: what could you accomplish in 365 days if you gave it your all? The ball is meant to be used daily, just like the process of building a dream or skill.

It’s about showing up, putting in the work, and believing that consistency leads to success, even when no one’s watching.

To bring this project to life, Soheil teamed up with Deploy Football, an Australian football brand renowned for creating the best footballs in the country

This partnership takes the 365 Ball from Dubai to a global stage while staying true to its creative roots in the UAE. It’s a collaboration that blends passion, expertise, and vision from two sides of the world.

But here’s the catch: there are only 365 balls available WOLRDWIDE!

This limited-edition release is for the players, creators, and dreamers who believe in the power of discipline, persistence, and the idea that a year can change everything.

Remember, it’s not about how fast you get there, it’s about showing up every single day.

