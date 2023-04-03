UAE Citizens Can Park For FREE At Paid Parking Lots Near Their Home

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revised paid parking timings in Dubai for the Month of Ramadan. RTA also made an announcement on April 3 regarding paid parking but it would only apply to UAE citizens.

Emirati citizens can park for free at paid parking zones that are near their homes

A permit must be obtained by submitting an online application, and the parking must be within 500m of their residence

You can apply using this link!

⬅️ إلى المواطنين الإماراتيين:

يمكنكم الحصول على تصريحٍ لاستخدام المواقف العامة الخاضعة للرسوم المحيطة بمكان سكنكم في #دبي (ضمن نصف قطر 500 مترٍ) بشكلٍ مجاني، عبر التقدّم بالطلب من خلال موقع الهيئة الإلكتروني. #راحتك_تهمنا

لإنجاز الخدمة: https://t.co/fVQ7n5txoG pic.twitter.com/NOaMShMVuS — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 3, 2023

