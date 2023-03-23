Free Parking Timings In Dubai Have Changed For The Month Of Ramadan

During Ramadan, there are a number of changes that take place in Dubai, including changes to parking and transportation.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai adjusts the parking and transportation schedules to ensure everything runs smoothly this month. Motorists, please take note of the revised paid parking timings in Dubai.

A fee will be applied to all parking zones:

(Monday to Saturday)

First Shift:

8am – 6pm

8am – 6pm Second Shift:

8pm – 12am

So essentially, parking will be free around the city from:

6pm – 8pm and 12am – 8am

If you’re parking in a multi-level parking terminal, you’ll have to pay 24 hours a day.

But if you’re in the Tecom parking zone (code F), you only need to pay between 8am and 6pm.

.@rta_dubai announces changes to the business hours of all its services during Ramadan 1444H – 2023. The service timing of Customers Happiness Centres will be from Monday to Thursday 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, and on Friday from 09:00m to 12:00 pm (midday).https://t.co/fE1LBQIpIR pic.twitter.com/Spt3DXvCL2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 21, 2023

Public transport timings will also be adjusted during Ramadan

Dubai Metro timings:

Monday to Thursday:

Red Line & Green Line Stations

5am – 12am (Midnight)

Friday:

Red Line & Green Line Stations

5am – 1am (next day)

Saturday:

Red Line & Green Lines Stations

5am – 12am (Midnight)

Sunday:

Red Line & Green Lines stations

8am – 12am (Midnight)

The working hours at the RTA’s customer happiness centres and technical testing centres will be revised.

#PublicTransport is your ideal mode of commute to get to your #RamadanDestinations and enjoy easy and comfortable trips to participate in the various Ramadan activities in #Dubai.

To check Public Transport operating hours, visit: https://t.co/wxLqcJSHvl pic.twitter.com/BFmVxvZWnL — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 22, 2023

