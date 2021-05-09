د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Is Condemning The Growing Tensions In Al-Aqsa And Sheikh Jarrah

With the tensions growing in Jerusalem, the UAE is calling on Israel to de-escalate the situation and assume their responsibilities.

The statement given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-UAE stressed deep concern over the violence in occupied East Jerusalem and its strong condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the disturbance in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

H.E. Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State added that the urgency for Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities – in accordance with international laws – to protect Palestinian civilians’ right to practice their religion.

The tensions have led to the injury of 17 police officers and 205 civilians.

UAE officials are further calling for regional peace and stability by reminding authorities to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem.

