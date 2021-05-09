Latest
The UAE Is Condemning The Growing Tensions In Al-Aqsa And Sheikh Jarrah
With the tensions growing in Jerusalem, the UAE is calling on Israel to de-escalate the situation and assume their responsibilities.
The statement given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-UAE stressed deep concern over the violence in occupied East Jerusalem and its strong condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the disturbance in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
H.E. Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State added that the urgency for Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities – in accordance with international laws – to protect Palestinian civilians’ right to practice their religion.
The tensions have led to the injury of 17 police officers and 205 civilians.