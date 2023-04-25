The UAE Evacuated Citizens And Other Nationals From Sudan

The situation in Sudan has been dire over the past week or so. Hundreds have been killed and thousands more injured. According to the Financial Times report, countries have begun helping their citizens to evacuate the Northeast African country, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ghana, France and Saudi Arabia.

The most recent report shows that the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group (RSF) has claimed that the Sudanese army has breached the 72-hour ceasefire. Many witnesses report hearing gunfire in Khartoum.

The UAE has evacuated its citizens as well as nationals from 19 different countries from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) announced on April 25.

The evacuees will be cared for and hosted in the UAE before being transferred to their home countries

The UAE has also provided hosting and care services for 19 different nationalities during its evacuation operation to the city of Port Sudan, in preparation for facilitating departures.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) announced that in line with its commitments to humanitarian assistance and strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, the UAE has evacuated its citizens and nationals of a number of countries from Sudan, prioritizing children, elderly people, women and those who are sick.

The Ministry stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire and return to the political process and dialogue to achieve progress in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

