UAE Is Sending Household Generators To Ukraine Due To Difficult Winter Conditions And Power Outages

The UAE announced on Saturday that it would send about 2,500 household generators to civilians currently affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which has since disrupted energy infrastructure, causing power outages, as well as to aid in helping residents survive harsh winter conditions.

WAM reports that the aid being transferred to Ukraine will include around 2,500 household generators, each with a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts, that will help residents with some electricity required to sustain the difficult living situation.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that “this aid to Ukraine stems from the UAE’s belief in the importance of human solidarity, especially in cases of conflict, and is part of the country’s continuous efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis.”

The UAE will transport approximately 1,200 household generators to the Polish capital, Warsaw today, and will transfer the remaining generators by January

This support comes within the US$100 million humanitarian relief aid allocated by the UAE to the civilians affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

The aid comes in response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response

In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, UAE has taken the initiative since the onset of the crisis to alleviate the suffering of those affected, having flown eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.