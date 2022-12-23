World Cup Star From Morocco’s Football Team Sofyan Amrabat Was Spotted Hanging Around Town

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was spotted in Dubai this week, following the teams’ return to Morocco from their incredible performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Known for helping his national team, Morocco, become the first-ever African nation to reach a semi-final – the star has been out and about in the city, even hanging out with Russian MMA Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Images via @sofyanamrabat

The star’s visit to Dubai comes just days after the team’s homecoming parade after their incredible World Cup performance

Have you spotted the Moroccan footballer around yet?

Welcome to the city, champ!