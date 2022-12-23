د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

World Cup Star From Morocco’s Football Team Sofyan Amrabat Was Spotted Hanging Around Town

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

World Cup Star From Morocco’s Football Team Sofyan Amrabat Was Spotted Hanging Around Town

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was spotted in Dubai this week, following the teams’ return to Morocco from their incredible performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Known for helping his national team, Morocco, become the first-ever African nation to reach a semi-final – the star has been out and about in the city, even hanging out with Russian MMA Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Images via @sofyanamrabat

The star’s visit to Dubai comes just days after the team’s homecoming parade after their incredible World Cup performance

Have you spotted the Moroccan footballer around yet?

Welcome to the city, champ!


More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer