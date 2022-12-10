د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

HH Sheikh Mohammed & HH Sheikh Hamdan Extend Hearty Congratulations As Morocco’s Atlas Lions Make History

Shouts of hurrah and firecrackers erupted into the Middle Eastern skies as Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 and progressed to the semi-finals!

A witnessing of history in the making, Morocco is the first ever African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Many were left shocked at the spectacular win and fans sympathized as a teary-eyed Christiano Ronaldo made his way back to the stands.

The Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extended his heartfelt, poetic congratulations to the Moroccan football team:

No voice is louder than the voice of Morocco in the World Cup 🇲🇦 .. Congratulations to all Arabs for achieving the Arab dream at the hands of the lions of Morocco..

The Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also extended many congratulations to the history-making winning team.

Congratulations, O Morocco… Congratulations, O Lions of the Atlas… Once again, you created joy and made your fans happy in every Arab house and around the world… Today, with your aspiration, the dream of recording an exceptional Arab achievement on the land of the sisterly State of Qatar is growing.

Across the UAE, fan zones erupted with cheers for Morocco


You can imagine the electric joy that must have overtaken the ones watching the match LIVE at the stadium

