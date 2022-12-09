A Dubai Dentist Reinvented The Smile Of A Football Fan Who Was Bullied For His Teeth Online

Morrocan football fan Mohamed Al-Sharafi attended the Morocco vs. Croatia match only to have a video of him circulate widely for all the wrong reasons

In the video, Mohamed can be seen speaking and the internet made fun of him and heavily memed him for his teeth. Dr. Shadi Alshaikh, a Jordanian dentist, saw the incessant bullying and decided to reach out to Mohamed.

The Dubai-based dentist decided to gift him a free smile

According to this source that cites Morrocan media, Dr. Shadi promised to bear all the liabilities of Mohamed’s travel from Doha to Dubai, including the cost of the treatment for his teeth.

The source also mentioned that in a televised interview with local media, Mohamed said, “The campaign that I was subjected to was harsh. I suffer from heart problems that prevented me from treating my teeth.. Praise be to God for this surprise. A doctor from Dubai called me and told me he would bear the costs of travel and treatment.”

Isn’t this just the sweetest thing you’ve seen today? Remember, a good deed always goes a long or as Dr. Shadi aptly captioned the post showing the transformation of his friend Mohamed:

“Dedicated to those who bully… And this is still the beginning.”

