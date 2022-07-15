UAE-Born Influencer Nadya Hasan Finally Has Her Dream Wedding!

Nadya Hasan takes us to Poland for a celebration she’s been planning for 2 years and has been dreaming of for forever!

The wedding was in 2020!

Although the couple tied the knot officially back in 2020 at Dubai’s own Burj Al Arab, they had the reception they always wanted this year!

She stated on her Instagram page:

Moments from the best day ever! After two years of planning we finally had our dream wedding and it was nothing less than amazing with beautiful people ❤️ thank you all for the lovely wishes and kind words and to everyone who could be there on our special day! ❤️

Being one of the OG Dubai fashion bloggers, Nadya has a following of 331K followers on Instagram. She and her now Husband, Wiktor Gniewek, had a 2 day wedding celebration in Poland which ended in them driving off into the horizon in a Porsche. Truly a dream wedding.

