د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

The Countdown Is ON! 1 More Month To Go For Ramadan Followed By A 5-Day UAE Public Holiday

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

We are just one month away until the holy month of Ramadan is upon us.

The month of giving, charity, family, iftar get-togethers, HALF DAYS at work and schools, is likely to begin on April 2 and last 30 days, this 2022.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will conclude on Sunday, May 1 and Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Monday, May 2 (hopefully resulting in a 5-day break)

This 2022, fasting hours during Ramadan will start as 13 hours and 40 minutes and will gradually increase to 14 hours and 20 minutes, as the month comes to an end.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Firms To Face Penalties For Delaying Employee Salaries

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer