The Countdown Is ON! 1 More Month To Go For Ramadan Followed By A 5-Day UAE Public Holiday

We are just one month away until the holy month of Ramadan is upon us.

The month of giving, charity, family, iftar get-togethers, HALF DAYS at work and schools, is likely to begin on April 2 and last 30 days, this 2022.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will conclude on Sunday, May 1 and Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Monday, May 2 (hopefully resulting in a 5-day break)

This 2022, fasting hours during Ramadan will start as 13 hours and 40 minutes and will gradually increase to 14 hours and 20 minutes, as the month comes to an end.

