10 Pictures That Show Fazza's Profound Love For Horses

Right now the talk of the town is horses, horses and HORSES.

And ahead of Saturday’s AED44 Million ($12 million), Group 1 Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse, here is a roundup of 10 of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, AKA Fazza’s profound pictures with horsies.

Fazza’s love for horses is no secret, trained in riding from a young age, the Dubai Prince is often seen spending quality time with his family of horses at all his estates.

Keep scrolling to check out some truly aww-worthy clicks of the crown prince with some hunky horses