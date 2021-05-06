10 Cool Restos That Host Open Mic Nights In Dubai

Open mic nights have always been a rage in Dubai! Restos give the stage for local talents to unleash their inner poet… singer, rapper and even test out their stand-up comedy skills. And believe you me, even comedians like Russel Peters and Jo Koy have nothing on some of the HILAAR local comics in Dubai… Whether you’re looking to take the stage and sing your heart out, or just want to vibe to some live music, here are 10 cool restos that regularly host open mic nights in line with all COVID-19 safety regulations (as voted by you and in no particular order).

10. The Bhukkad Café – Karama Starting with the #1 voted resto and cafe for open mic night, BHUKKAD CAFE! This Indian resto gives way to poets, soulful musicians, budding stand-up comics and the whole lot! With this resto, you won’t know what you’re enjoying more… the DEELISH food, the aesthetic interiors or the live entertainment!! Head down with your fam or the tribe, for some crazy LOLs or a chill musical evening. Call the resto beforehand to find out what kinda night will be in store for you! Number: 043499957

9. PizzaExpress Live – Business Bay Introducing the OG open mic night spot in Dubai! Sign-up, book your slot and unleash your inner Beyoncé at this music-inspired pizza chain on selected days. The professional setup will put talents in their zone and will leave the audience completely mesmerized! For more deets, call 045665722.

8. Kavepeople – Alserkal Avenue Located in the HUB for creative minds, apart from galleries, exhibits and showrooms, this location also boasts concept cafes like Kavepeople – where they host fun jamming sessions every now and then. At this cafe, you can eat, jam and shop all at the same time.

7. Lock, Stock & Barrel – Barsha Heights LSB, aahh always a popular pick for a fun, unabashed night out in Dubai. Pump up the ‘fun quotient’ by throwing your hat in the ring and picking up that mic for a little Anthony Kiedis moment. Your 15 mins of fame await you at this buzzing bar. For more deets call 045149195.

6. Folly by Nick & Scott – Souk Madinat Jumeriah Previously known as the Lion by Nick & Scott, Folly will wow you with its instrumental nights and melodious open mic sessions whilst you eat and sip away! Call 043592366 for more deets!

5. Lucky Voice – Grand Millennium Hotel You can never go wrong with Lucky Voice. You, your squad, a private karaoke pod, 2 mics and tons of house bevvies and food… this just spells EPIC all the way! At Lucky Voice, you can choose to slay it on the stage and rep their open-mic nights OR get musical with the gang by booking out a karaoke pod! Call up 80058259 for any and all inquiries.

4. The Ripe Market – Academy Park & Springs Souk If you just like to have fun with your tribe, looking to belt out your FAVE tunes then this is the place to do it. Every Saturday, 3 pm onwards.

3. Joker Street – Orchid Vue Hotel, Al Mankhool Serenade visitors of Joker Street with your killer vocals! The talents will set the mood just right for your chill-filled night.

2. Pass The Mic! Every Tuesday at 8pm, everyone from the likes of comedians, rappers, poets, beatboxers and more make their way to this cool new venue to showcase their explosive talent.

