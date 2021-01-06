Veganuary Is Bringing You The Top 10 Vegan Pizzas In Dubai

Veganuary is here and that means you can take on the challenge of becoming vegan this January. We’re here to help you find the best pizza substitutes in the city because we know that pizza is life. We took to the socials to ask YOU where is the best vegan pizzas in Dubai. Without further ado, here are the top 10 vegan pizzas in Dubai as chosen by you

10. The Maine’s Pizza Verde Head on over to The Maine Land Brasserie in Business Bay for some delish Pizza Verde! It’s got a pesto base, zucchini, amazing fresh rocket and vegan mozarella. Yum yum.

9. Team Angel Wolf have their very own vegan pizza! Freedom Pizza have some vegan options, one is the Team Angel Wolf which is absolutely yummy. If you’re more of a meat lover, try the vegan Beyond Pizza because it’s absolutely delish!

8. BiCe Ristorante’s vegan margherita pizza If you’re looking for the good old classic but with a vegan twist, BiCe Ristorante has you covered! You can never go wrong with a vegan margherita pizza.

7. Pitfire’s Fresh Veggie and vegan cheese Pitfire have some AMAZING pizzas, no doubt. They don’t have a vegan pizza but they give you the option to substitute regular cheese for vegan. Add that vegan cheesy goodness on a Fresh Veggie pizza and you’re good to go!

6. Pizzetta’s vegan pizzas If you’re somewhat of a carnivore but also want to participate in veganuary, Pizzetta has your next order! Get your Beyond Plant-Based vegan pizza that has Beyond beef burger pieces and vegan cheese. If you’re more of a veggie lover, definitely try out Pizzetta’s Vegan Skinny Broccoli Pizza. You’ll want to become a full-time vegan after these.

5. Pizza Di Rocco’s vegan pizzas galore If you’re looking for variations to possibly find your next favourite vegan pizza, Pizza Di Rocco is your go-to! They have 8 vegan pizzas, from the classics like Vegan Margherita and Vegan Verdure to wild options like Ortolana and Beyond Baja.

4. Bomba Pizza’s all vegan Not only do the Bomba’s Pizzas have incredible names like The Farmer’s Mistress and The Arsonist, they taste just as incredible. If you’re on the hunt for amazing vegan pizzas, Bomba is the place to go!

3. Pinza’s OMV! Guys and gals Pinza is not just any pizza or flatbread, its a culinary delicacy. If you’re going vegan this month, you must try Pinza’s OMV (oh my vegan pinza) and the Truffled Vegan. Each one has a wonderful surprise ingredient that will have you become a full-on vegan.

2. Pizza Express’s Giardiniera Pizza If you’re out with friends to Pizza Express and you’re participating in veganuary, don’t worry because they’ve got you covered with a vegan substitute. Order the Giardiniera Pizza and ask for the vegan option. Bon Appetit!

1. Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm If you’re on the lookout for some fancy vegan pizzas, Ronda Locatelli is THE place for you. They have 4 appetizing vegan pizza options for your lavish dinner. Try the Vegan Quattro Stagion Pizza, it’s absolutely brill!

