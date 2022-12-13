د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Residents From These 49 Countries Can Convert Their Foreign Driving Licenses To Valid Local Ones

Being the smart city that it is, information and resources are super accessible to visitors and residents alike in Dubai. Help centres are always around the corner, and practically every service has a helpline you can ring up for assistance.

If you’re a newly turned Dubai resident, then you may have a lot of questions regarding your driving license. Hence, this is a clarification on who exactly is eligible to convert their foreign license to a Dubai one and which countries accept valid UAE driver’s licenses.

*Disclaimer: If you’re on a visit visa from one of the exception countries OR hold a GCC passport with a valid driving license, the below list does NOT apply to you.

If you hold a license from any of the below countries, you can easily exchange your foreign-issued license to that of the UAE’s without undergoing rigorous driving examinations.

Here is a list of countries for which the UAE accepts driving licenses:

  1. Albania
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Bahrain
  5. Belgium
  6. Britain
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Canada
  9. China
  10. Cyprus
  11. Denmark
  12. Estonia
  13. Finland
  14. France
  15. Germany
  16. Greece
  17. Hong Kong
  18. Hungary
  19. Iceland
  20. Ireland
  21. Italy
  22. Japan
  23. Kuwait
  24. Latvia
  25. Lithuania
  26. Luxembourg
  27. Malta
  28. Netherlands
  29. New Zealand
  30. Norway
  31. Oman
  32. Poland
  33. Portugal
  34. Qatar
  35. Romania
  36. Saudi Arabia
  37. Serbia
  38. Singapore
  39. Slovakia
  40. Slovenia
  41. South Africa
  42. South Korea
  43. Spain
  44. Sweden
  45. Switzerland
  46. Turkey
  47. The Republic of Montenegro
  48. Ukraine
  49. USA

More deets on obtaining a new driving licence based on exchanging licences, HERE.

Those on a visit visa or with a valid international driving license can rent or drive a car registered to your name or of your 1st-degree relative.

Below is the list of foreign countries that accept a UAE driver’s license, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC):

Belgium, Spain, France, USA, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland, Austria, Greece, Sweden, China, Poland, Canada, Turkey, Norway, Latvia, New Zealand, Serbia, South Africa, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, Portugal, Lithuania, Singapore, and the UK.

The 20 Arab countries accepting the Emirati license include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Mauritania, Djibouti, Comoros, Tunisia, Iraq, Palestine, and Algeria.

More deets on RTA’s website.

(Ft image credits: YallaMotor)

