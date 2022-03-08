5 Dubai International Women's Day Ads That Will Leave You Inspired & A Tad Bit Emotional! 

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

From earning the right to vote, fighting for equal opportunities, education and the right to safety… to an equal place in society *gasps for air* women have come a long way. Women have struggled and fought, in ways both small and large, to achieve equality for generations to come. The opportunities we have now are thanks to these inspirational women who paved a way in society for the young women of tomorrow.

Celebrate all the great women in your life, from your mother to your neighbours, colleagues, classmates and friends: today is the day to celebrate and shine a light on all the achievements these boss ladies in your life have accomplished.

Dubai is a city that looks to empower women every step of the way, the city and its people welcome conversations on gender equality and breaking the bias with open hands.

Hence, here are a few old and new Dubai-made International Women’s Day videos that pay tribute to all ’em AMAZING and MIGHTY queens out there!

5. “Imagine a gender-equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive… together we can forge women’s quality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias” – Intercontinental Hotels & Group, 2022

4. “Faster than the speed of light, sharp like an arrow, and beautiful like a rose. Today, we celebrate the women in a full circle. Happy International Women’s Day. 🌹” – Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, 2021

3. “Never fear your dream and always be okay with expressing it, and talking about it. No matter how audacious they may seem. No matter how bold you think they are. Talk about them. Declare them, and be proud of them.” – Sarah Al Amiri

International Women’s Day in Dubai with Dr. Biden, 2016.

2. “Here’s to strong women, may we know them, be them, work alongside them, and raise them.” – Dubai Airports, 2018

1. “In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re highlighting all of our extraordinary women that have played different roles in our lives. From our everyday nurturing mothers to our brave lifeguards.⁣” – Dubai Holding, 2020

