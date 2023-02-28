A Dubai Resident Gets A Standing Ovation From Katy Perry On The Latest Season Of American Idol 2023

Shoot for the moon; even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.

A Dubai resident has landed herself among the stars with a GOLDEN ticket straight to HOLLYWOOD. In the latest season of the reality show singing competition American Idol, that premiered on Feb 19, 2023, on the ABC television network, Nutsa Buzaladze impressed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie so much so that Katy Perry gave the talented 25-year-old a standing ovation for her Lady Marmalade, Voulez-vous coucher avec moi performance.

Watch below!

The talented singer & Hollywood dreamer who’s been writing “American Idol” in her goal journal for 8 years & believes she was born to sing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutsa Buzaladze (@nutsabuza)

Originally from Georgia, Nutsa works at The Theater Dubai and was sweetly deemed as the J.Lo from Georgia by Luke Bryan during her American Idol S21 audition

Luke Bryan can also be heard comparing Dubai to Las Vegas when asking Nutsa where she works back home,

“[Dubai is] flashy right? Almost like Vegas.”

Watch 4:51 onwards.

