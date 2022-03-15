The HUSTLE Always Pays Off: A Dubai Success Story Of A Security Guard Turned Real Estate Agent

Now here’s a MAJOR dose of motivation to have you powering through the work week!

A former security guard’s hustle has now turned him into one of Dubai’s top-performing real estate agents and the story goes something like this…

Cyril Nyuyudine came to Dubai back in 2015 and started working as a Security Guard for G4S. He soon started applying for different jobs and enrolled in courses such as Health and Safety Management, Leadership, Customer Service and etc.

Then one year down the line, Cyril’s interest in the real estate industry piqued when he was asked to replace security on leave at The First Group headquarters.

Cyril started learning from a sales training manual by Rami Tabbara and through property consultants pitching to their clients during his patrols

The passionate professional then applied to The First Group as a telesales executive but was rejected. Determined more than ever, Cyril kept applying for different positions at The First Group “at least three times a week” and was rejected time and time again.

The day finally came when the Director of Talent Acquisition at The First Group, Sean Oliver McSherry reached out to the then security guard and offered him an interview with Toby Mishon, Sales Director at The First Group.

Whilst sharing his story, Cyril wrote that before he got hired, Toby told him “You know Cyril this is a sales job and no matter how I like you, you have a target to achieve and if you don’t within three months I’m sorry I will I have to fire you.”

Cyril replied, “Toby give me the chance and you will never have to fire me for results purposes, I will resign when I’m done…” And after constant persistence, he finally levelled up and landed the job!

And it was all UP-HILL from there! Promotions, multiple MVP awards (Most Valuable Player), MVP of the Quarter, MVP of the year as well!

After working four years two months with The First Group, Cyril has now resigned from The First Group and currently works as an Investment Adviser At Stackcoin.

In his post, he concluded by thanking the team for believing in him and advised,

“Believe in Yourself and You Will Do It.”

