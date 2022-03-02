The Financial Times Deems A Family Owned Cafe In Dubai As 'One Of The BEST Coffee Shops In The World'

Located at the Sustainable City, Dubai, Spill the Bean is the warm next-door, family-run coffee shop that every community DREAMS of having around the block.

After capturing the hearts of Dubai residents, the sweet “mom and pop shop” has gone on to make The Financial Times as one of “The best independent coffee shops in the world”.

The article features cafés from Paris, Berlin, L.A., Delhi, Cairo, Tokyo, Portland and other various parts of the world… including Dubai, thanks to Spill the Bean!

The FT article raves about the Dubai-based coffee shop saying,

“Even the almond milk at this family-owned café is homemade. Part of Dubai’s Sustainable City, Spill the Bean serves up speciality single-origin coffees, plant-based treats and a raft of nutritious, delicious meals. Take your coffee with one of their signature raw brownies…”

Back on April 6, 2021, the owners shared an IG post introducing themselves to their loyal customers and gave their cosy little cafe a bit of a back story

“The reason we’re doing intros now is that we want to celebrate with you where we’ve reached and what we’ve accomplished… We’re a mom and pop shop, still experimenting and learning- 8 years later- and will continue to do so everyday.”

The family business is as warm as one gets!

“Who needs consultants and focus groups when you’ve got 2 boys with a passion for food, coffee, and socializing?”

Basically, if you see two boys running around barefoot sampling every dish from the menu, or two adults doing everything from flippling flapjacks and clearing tables to recording content and cashiering… just know that they are the OG showrunners. So remember to waive a big HI!

This is your sign to start supporting your local in a big way!

