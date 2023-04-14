The Dubai Sky Was Covered In Dark Smoke After A Fire Broke Out In A Warehouse In Umm Ramool

Dubai residents took to Twitter as they witnessed a massive plume of thick smoke rising into the sky

At 4:45pm today, a warehouse of cleaning supplies in the Dubai’s Umm Ramool area caught on fire. First Responders of the Dubai Civil Defense team from Al Rashidiya fire station reached the site of the blaze within five minutes.

According to reports, the team managed to get the fire under control and put it out completely within 20 minutes. Authorities reported that it was a “medium-sized fire” and that no one was injured. The cause of the fire is not clear yet.

A fire has broken out in Umm Ramool at 4:45 pm on Friday pic.twitter.com/owHKfrmOVy — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) April 14, 2023

