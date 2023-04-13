JVC Residents Unite In An Effort To Save A Beloved Stray Cat From Relocation

Residents of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are rallying together to save a special furry friend who has been living in front of the hood’s Circle Mall since the mall’s inception. This beloved stray cat has become a fixture of the community and is known by many as an unofficial “security guard” for the mall.

However, it recently came to the community’s attention that the mall management or pest control were planning to remove the guardian cat. This news caused great concern among members of the community at JVC, who have grown to care for her over the years.

Animal lovers in the community took to social media groups to flag the traps in the basement to capture animals for relocation purposes – Lovin Dubai can confirm the traps have now been removed

The cat in question is a spayed female who is around 10 years old and has been living in front of the mall since it first opened

She is not in the best of health and is considered an “old lady” by those who know her well. The residents fear that if the cat is removed, she may not survive for long.

In response to this news, JVC residents are urging the mall management and Nakheel (the developer of JVC) to reconsider removing the cat and instead promote her as an official mall security cat after Ramadan.

The residents’ plea for help has not gone unnoticed…

A Nakheel spokesperson exclusively issued a statement to Lovin Dubai saying,

Nakheel prioritises the safety of its shoppers at all of its mall locations, as well as adhering to health and safety rules, in addition to local animal welfare guidelines. We were made aware of concerns around a stray cat at Circle Mall in JVC. We can confirm that the cat is safe and well.

This heartwarming story is a reminder of the impact that animals can have on our lives and communities. The JVC residents’ campaign to save this cat shows that sometimes the smallest acts of kindness can make a big difference.

