A Man Gets Assaulted And Robbed Of AED50k At A Fake Massage Center In Dubai

Dubai is known for its luxurious spa and massage centres offering relaxation and wellness services. However, not all massage centres in the city are legal or safe. A recent incident in Dubai has highlighted the dangers of visiting illegal massage centres.

A gang of four, including a woman, lured a man into a fake massage centre using a phoney advertisement on social media. The victim, a European man, saw the ad on Facebook and contacted the centre to book an appointment. The centre then sent him the address and building number of the parlour.

According to Khaleej Times, when the victim arrived at the specified time, he was met by an African woman. However, as soon as he entered the apartment, he was surprised to see three men who assaulted him and threatened to kill him with a knife.

They forced him to hand over his money and bank card. When he tried to resist, they continued to assault him and stripped him of his clothes

They seized his bank card and its secret numbers and managed to withdraw AED50,000 from his account. They then left him inside the fake centre and fled the scene.

The victim reported the incident to the police, and a police investigation team identified two persons among the accused

One of the gang members was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court in Dubai. The court sentenced him to three years imprisonment and others in absentia. The court also ordered them jointly pay back the stolen amount.

It’s essential to be cautious when visiting massage centres in Dubai. Only visit licensed and reputable centres that have proper certifications and operate legally.

Don’t be lured by cheap services or fake advertisements on social media. Always do your due diligence before booking an appointment and verify the authenticity of the centre.

Back in December 2022, the Dubai police conducted a crackdown on unlicensed massage parlours which saw the closure of 91 establishments

Dubai Police regularly share warnings to educate the public about the risks associated with using these centres, which are often promoted through inappropriate means.

Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, Maj Gen Jamal Al Jallaf, emphasized that using these unauthorised centres is not only illegal but could also be life-threatening. Those promoting them through business cards will also face arrest. It’s essential to avoid illegal massage parlours and only visit licensed and authorized establishments to ensure your safety.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Liftoff! The Longest Arab Space Mission Launches At 9.34AM

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.