A Mysterious Meteor-Like Display Left Dubai Peeps In Utter Confusion On Sunday Night 

Initially, peeps living around Global Village flooded Lovin Dubai’s DMs with videos and pictures of the mysterious display. Some wondered if it were a meteor shower… others pondered it to be streaks of FIRE falling from the sky!

Can we pretend like 20-skydivers-jumping-with-fireworks-attached-to-their-feet are like shooting stars?! I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now…

The spectacular meteor-like display was in celebration of Village’s silver jubilee season finale!

Going out with a BANG, Global Village teamed up with Skydive Dubai to break a new Guinness World Record title, “highest altitude fireworks display”. This massive spectacle called on 20 skydivers to jump from an altitude of more than 4,570m, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks that represented all the 78 cultures that were present in the Village. WOWZA.

Successfully breaking yet another Guinness World Record, the village concluded its 25th season on Sunday, May 2.