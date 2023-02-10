A Perfectly Symmetrical Neighbourhood In Dubai Has Taken Social Media By Storm

In a city full of skyscrapers, a quiet suburb has taken social media by storm. Nad Al Sheba 3, in Dubai, is a gated community that has been making waves due to its incredibly uniform and symmetrical lineup of villas. The internet is in love with this neighbourhood, located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – and for a good reason!

The suburb is a neighbourhood of 1,572 Mediterranean and Moroccan-style villas. The architecture’s uniformity is what makes this suburb stand out and has made it an instant hit on social media.

But the real treat is what’s inside the gates. Residents have access to a 5k jogging and riding track, as well as a community clubhouse, a pool, gym, sports centre, supermarket, salon and basically everything you need for a well-rounded lifestyle!

