A Rare Dreamy Pink Diamond Worth A Whopping AED128.5 Million Is Coming To Dubai

Hold on to your wallets because a dazzling pink diamond worth a whopping AED128.5 million is coming to Dubai! This stunning ‘bubblegum pink’ diamond is embarking on a world tour of millionaire hotspots to stir up some interest among potential buyers, and it’s making a stop in Dubai from May 22 to 26.

This sparkling pink beauty is set to be the star of the show at Sotheby’s upcoming auction, where it’s expected to fetch a record-breaking $35 million.

Dubbed “The Eternal Pink,” this gemstone is not your average diamond in the rough – it’s a cushion-cut, Internally Flawless, Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond that’s the highest possible grade of color for a coloured diamond. The modifying color of purple adds to the charm and vibrancy of the diamond’s feminine hue, making it a dream come true for many.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sotheby’s (@sothebys)

This beauty will also be stopping in Hong Kong, Taipei, Mainland China, Singapore, and Geneva, giving the super-wealthy all over the world a chance to ogle over it

The Eternal Pink will be offered as part of Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction on June 8 in New York. If you’re a billionaire or a trillionaire, this might be your chance to snag this rare and stunning diamond. So, get ready to bid high because this diamond is one-of-a-kind and will undoubtedly make a statement in any collection!

