Basic To Bombshell: 5 Hairdos By Celeb Hair Stylist Maggie Semaan To Elevate Your Eid Style

Get ready to elevate your Eid look with some hairdos that will make heads turn faster than you can blink! We all know that the right hairstyle can make or break an outfit, and with the help of Dubai-based International Awards Winning Celebrity Hair Artist, Maggie Semaan, your hair will be the crowning glory of your Eid ensemble.

So, if you’re ready to go from basic to bombshell, check out these 5 fun and easy hairdos by the one and only Maggie Semaan

Trust us, your hair will thank you later (and so will everyone who lays eyes on you!).

5. Double trouble! How to do right by the ‘Double Braids’ look this Eid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Semaan (@maggiesemaan)

4. More fabulous than a horse’s mane! How to get a full and voluptuous high-pony look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Semaan (@maggiesemaan)

3. We’ve been doing the half-ponytail wrong all our lives 😅

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Semaan (@maggiesemaan)

2. Maggie’s 5-min flawless hairbraid hack…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Semaan (@maggiesemaan)

1. Headbands are back in full swing! And this is how you can look like a Dior baby with your rocking hairband this Eid…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Semaan (@maggiesemaan)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announced Free Parking For Eid Al Fitr Holiday 2023

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.